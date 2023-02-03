Los Angeles Jazz Society performed education concert to teach students about history of jazz music

The LA Jazz Society will perform education concerts at different schools in LAUSD to celebrate Black History Month.

Throughout the month of February, the Los Angeles Jazz Society will be performing an education concert at different schools in LAUSD to celebrate Black History Month.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES -- Students from Van Nuys Elementary School were clapping and dancing away to the smooth sounds of jazz music performed by the Los Angeles Jazz Society.

"The time they take on the instruments, how they learn, I value it very much," said student Sasha Chile.

Members of the L.A. Jazz Society kicked off Black History Month with an educational concert that taught students about the vibrant sounds of jazz music.

"Even if they've never heard the music before, they get it. You know they're clapping with us and they have a great time, so I really feed off their energy," said Los Angeles Jazz Society member Randall Willis.

Throughout the performance, the students learned about different artists and how jazz has been a huge influence on culture and history.

"I liked it because of the instruments and how they gave us the back story on how it became jazz," said student Jair Reyes.

"It did have a major Black influence and as it's gone through the centuries, it's pulled in so many great musicians," said Los Angeles Jazz Society member Dr. Bobby Rodriguez. "And so many come from the Black culture and it's just a natural coming together. And we're very proud to represent jazz music."

Every day throughout the month of February, the L.A. Jazz Society will be performing at different schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

"The people who hear it for the first time, they love it. The kids come up and go, 'You know I've never heard jazz, but this is great,'" said Los Angeles Jazz Society member Brian O'Rourke.

Officials say the concerts are a great way to introduce music to young students.

"There's an endless amount of schools and that's wonderful. It's something for us to do and it's a very positive element," Rodriguez said.

