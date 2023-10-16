Bomb threats emailed to several SoCal schools cancels classes

A school in Claremont was closed for the day after police investigated a threat that was later determined not credible, one of several campuses to receive such a threat.

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A wave of threatening spam emails were sent to several schools in Southern California and led to the cancellation of classes Monday afternoon.

Our Lady of the Assumption in Claremont sent students home early after the school received a bomb threat via email, according to police. Police determined there was no bomb, and that the message was part of a wave of spam emails sent to a number of schools.

According to a statement from the La Verne Police Department, Damien High School was evacuated and closed for the day on Monday morning after a threat that "appears to have come from overseas and has been deemed not credible" by police.

Bishop Amat High School in La Puente was also affected by the threat. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles says its schools that received the email canceled classes as a precaution while the incident is investigated.

"This morning a few of our Catholic schools along with other non-Catholic schools received a spam email threating school safety that is similar to an email distributed to schools and institutions in Europe last week that was found to be not credible and meant to cause disruption, panic and fear," the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said in a statement.

