LAUSD to outline district's plan to tackle opioid crisis after recent teen drug overdose deaths

The Los Angeles Unified School District is set to announce its plan to fight the opioid crisis after authorities said at least seven L.A. teenagers have overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl over the past month.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District is set to announce its plan to fight the opioid crisis after authorities said at least seven L.A. teenagers have overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl over the past month.

District officials, including Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Medical Director Dr. Smita Malhotra, will lay out the plan at a press conference slated for 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The plan includes details on resources that will be provided to students to help limit overdoses in schools.

The most recent overdose occurred Saturday, and Los Angeles police were investigating whether those pills are related to the Sept. 13 fatal overdose of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos at Bernstein High School in Hollywood.

Police last week arrested two boys, ages 15 and 16, in connection with her death and other drug sales in the area. The younger boy was held on suspicion of manslaughter, police said. The suspects knew each other, authorities said, and both attend Apex Academy, which shares a campus with Bernstein.

The drugs were being sold on campus and at a nearby park, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

However, the teens were "simply pawns that are being used by adults and by drug trade organizations," and authorities were trying to find the supplier, Moore told the city Police Commission on Tuesday.

In addition to Ramos and her friend, Moore said five additional overdose victims were found over the past month but all survived.

Law enforcement officials nationwide have for months warned about the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. It's frequently mixed into illicit pills made to look like prescription painkillers or other medicines.

Moore called the drug "the number one threat to the country" and said LAPD and drug task force investigators have seized "tens of thousands of pills and pounds and pounds of fentanyl."

"The seizures are ongoing, frequent and persistent and the ready supply of this is resulting in overdoses and deaths," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.