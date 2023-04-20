LA district attorney's office files rape charges against man accused of targeting women across SoCal

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges filed Thursday against an alleged serial rapist accused of targeting woman across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gacson announced charges filed Thursday against an alleged serial rapist accused of targeting woman across Southern California.

According to a tweet posted by the D.A.'s office, Matthew Werner, a 45-year-old Las Vegas resident, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, including rape, against two different women.

Werner was arrested Feb. 28 on suspicion of a series of violations of rape dating back to 2015 in the areas of North Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood and Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say he targeted women using social media and dating apps while using various aliases to avoid getting caught. Police have identified five women who Werner allegedly assaulted in L.A.

Investigators believe he has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults and are looking for more alleged victims.

Werner was being held on $3 million bail, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department reported.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LAPD at 213-473-0447. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.