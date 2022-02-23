Politics

Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Voters got their first look at five leading candidates for mayor of Los Angeles Tuesday evening during a debate that was frequently interrupted by protesters.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, City Attorney Mike Feuer and former Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member Mel Wilson faced off for the first mayoral debate held at Loyola Marymount University.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, another top contender to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, was absent from the event.

Security guards escorted several protesters out of the room after they interrupted the candidates by shouting at them.

When the topic turned to policing, one heckler even rushed the stage. Buscaino, a former LAPD officer, dashed toward the person before security escorted him out.

On the subject of defunding the police, none of the candidates supported it.

The candidates also discussed homelessness in the city, addressing what they've accomplished and what they plan to do on the issue.

The primary is set for June 7. The top two vote getters will face off in the Nov. 8 runoff.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countykaren basseric garcettielection
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person with same name for 13 days
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Procession held for police officer killed in OC helicopter crash
Coldest storm of season moves out Wednesday, but wintry weather stays
Drivers passing through Grapevine keeping close eye on snow and ice
Show More
LA City Council approves plan to reduce speed limits in some areas
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
Man arrested for burglary at historic Sowden House in Los Feliz
Rams player picks fitting name for son born on night of Super Bowl win
More TOP STORIES News