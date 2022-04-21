Wild and aggressive chase involving 3 reported grand theft auto suspects ends in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild and aggressive police chase involving three grand theft auto suspects that ended in a Santa Clarita neighborhood left residents fearing for their safety Wednesday afternoon.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began chasing the driver - who was with two other passengers - around 4 p.m. in the Van Nuys area.All three suspects were believed to be armed, according to authorities.The driver of what appeared to be a Cadillac Escalade with Texas license plates was speeding down the northbound lanes of the 170 Freeway, weaving through traffic in the middle of rush hour.At one point, the driver veered off the road and let the two other suspects hop out into a neighborhood.AIR7HD cameras captured one of the fleeing suspects attempting to take off, but he quickly hopped back into the vehicle as soon as he realized officers were approaching.The chase lasted about 15 minutes before two suspects were ultimately taken into custody. The two spent several minutes running through an apartment complex before they finally surrendered to officers.At last check, officers are still looking for the first suspect who took off.