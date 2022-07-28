WATCH LIVE

Man with pellet gun resembling gun shot, killed by LAPD near Elysian Park

36 minutes ago
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun that resembled a gun at officers Wednesday morning, officials said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a man near Elysian Park after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun that resembled a gun at officers Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened after an LAPD officer was investigating a crash in the area of Broadway and Avenue 18 at about 11 a.m. A passerby approached the officer and reported seeing a man armed with what appeared to be a handgun down the street.

Additional officers arrived at the scene after a request for backup. They then approached the suspect.

LAPD said the man took out a handgun and pointed it at officers. Police opened fire at the man, striking him an unknown number of times.

Police initially said a handgun was recovered from the scene, but they later determined the weapon was a pellet gun.

"Further investigation revealed the hand gun was a pellet gun resembling a firearm," LAPD tweeted just before 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

City News Service contributed to this report.

