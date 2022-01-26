Super Bowl

Rams mega fan known as 'El Rambrero' shares Super Bowl predictions

By
Rams mega fan known as 'El Rambrero' shares Super Bowl predictions

SAN GABRIEL (KABC) -- The Rams are on the brink of a Super Bowl berth in their home stadium, and fans are gearing up in a big way.

Ramon Sanchez of San Gabriel is one of them.

His home is completely decked out in Rams memorabilia, including signed helmets, banners, and his custom sombreros, which he calls "Rambreros."

Hit play in the video above to see his one-of-a-kind fan gear and his predictions for the big game.
