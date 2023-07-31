Rams star Aaron Donald looking healthy at Irvine camp after 2022 ankle injury

Aaron Donald missed part of last season due to an ankle injury but looks as fast and intimidating as ever as the Rams hold training camp in Irvine.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- As the Rams donned pads and helmets Monday for the first time in this summer's training camp, the focus for many fans was defensive superstar Aaron Donald.

No. 99 injured his ankle in week 12 last year and missed the rest of the season. He had surgery in the offseason and now is focused on getting back into the rhythm of the game.

To fans watching practice at UC Irvine, Donald looked as fast and intimidating as ever.

"I feel better today than I did yesterday and the day before," the nine-time Pro Bowler told reporters. "So it's getting to where I need to be."

The first preseason game is Aug. 12 against the Chargers.

But Coach Sean McVay generally doesn't play starters in preseason games, so fans likely won't get a look at Donald in action until the season begins Sept. 10 in Seattle.

Training camp practices at UCI are free and open to the public. Players often are open to chatting with fans and signing autographs and the team hosts events for the community that include merchandise giveaways.