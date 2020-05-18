Danny Trejo helps hand out grocery boxes to 2,000 families at food drive in Compton

They both said the need to help families, such as these, is getting greater.
"We could do this twice a day and still wouldn't stem the tide I guess," Trejo said.
"Those people are us. Those are brown people and black people. Somebody's gotta speak out for them. And then, when you look at the percentages and how they get this virus at a higher rate than everybody else, that also tells us there' a flaw in our public health system," Wesson said.
At East Rancho Dominguez Park in Compton, hundreds lined up to pick up a box of food. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, with the help from Los Angeles County and Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas' office, will help more than 2,000 families put food on their tables for the next few days.
"Oh, it's been tough. I mean it's been two months and I haven't been doing nothing," said Walter Molina from East Rancho Dominguez community.
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank says in the past two months it's distributed more than 20 million pounds of food, which is around 17 million meals. And each week, with more people out of work, the need is becoming greater.
"What we've been trying to do is get people in our own neighborhoods to go out, knock on the door, 'do you need anything,' because that's the way the good Lord wants us to live, helping each other," said Trejo.
