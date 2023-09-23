LAPD standoff with chase suspect unfolding in Mid-City area

Police officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division began chasing the suspect after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A standoff involving a suspect who led police on a chase Friday afternoon is unfolding in the Mid-City area.

Police officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division began chasing the suspect after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. The pursuit didn't last long and ended near Venice Boulevard and S Burnside Avenue.

That's where AIR7 HD captured several LAPD patrol vehicles blocking a residential street, working to get the suspect safely out of the vehicle.

Authorities said there was a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.