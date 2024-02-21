Storm damage: Los Angeles sees nearly 100 flooding incidents from winter rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As yet another winter storm moves out of Southern California, we're getting a brief snapshot of the damage left across the city of Los Angeles.

As of Tuesday evening, there were nearly 100 major flooding incidents in L.A. due to blocked storm basins. A little more than half of those have been cleared.

The city also responded to 126 reports of downed trees and at least 47 debris flows. Only 14 of those have been cleared.

The storm also wreaked havoc on the region's roads. Massive mud and rockslides in Malibu came tumbling down, prompting the immediately closure of several roads.

Meanwhile, rainfall totals released Wednesday are painting a picture of one of the region's wettest months ever recorded.

The latest storm dropped 1.99 inches of rain in downtown L.A. and it makes it the fourth wettest February in that area since 1877, when records first were reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.