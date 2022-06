LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The "Summit of the Americas" begins Monday in Los Angeles with President Joe Biden as the host.The president will be arriving in town on Wednesday.It's a gathering of leaders from North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.They will discuss global issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and ways to boost economic growth.This is only the second time the United States has hosted the summit since 1994.