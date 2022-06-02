3 LAUSD students ingested ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl, district says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11875674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Riverside school employee and her husband face criminal charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl to at least eight students at a school for students with special needs, police say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District said three students ingested ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl recently and is now issuing a strong warning about drug use.According to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the district said three students took these drugs and "suffered neurological consequences.""The pills were purchased online and raise significant concern for the growing trend of contaminated illicit drugs and overdoses in Los Angeles County," read the letter.It's unclear if the students ingested the drugs on a school campus.Details surrounding the age of the three students were also not immediately released.The district said the county's health department has since released an alert, stating there is a "strong likelihood" these drugs are being administered across the city of L.A."We encourage you to have discussions with your child about making healthy choices and about the dangers of ingesting any illicit drugs especially as we enter into end-of-year celebrations and the summer," said the district.In Riverside, a school employee and her husband are facing criminal charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl to at least eight students at a school for students with special needs, according to police.Melissa Harloam-Garrison, 46, was arrested last week on suspicion of providing the drug to students at Bright Futures Academy, a non-public school serving kindergarten to 12th grade students.Riverside police said their investigation started last Tuesday after they were called to the school to deal with an incorrigible student."This is the type of school that has kids with special needs and cognitive and behavioral struggles, so it's not necessarily uncommon for us to respond like that," said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.