lausd

3 LAUSD students ingested ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl, district says

According to a letter sent to parents, the three students took these drugs and "suffered neurological consequences."
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District said three students ingested ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl recently and is now issuing a strong warning about drug use.

According to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the district said three students took these drugs and "suffered neurological consequences."

"The pills were purchased online and raise significant concern for the growing trend of contaminated illicit drugs and overdoses in Los Angeles County," read the letter.

It's unclear if the students ingested the drugs on a school campus.

Details surrounding the age of the three students were also not immediately released.

The district said the county's health department has since released an alert, stating there is a "strong likelihood" these drugs are being administered across the city of L.A.

"We encourage you to have discussions with your child about making healthy choices and about the dangers of ingesting any illicit drugs especially as we enter into end-of-year celebrations and the summer," said the district.

In Riverside, a school employee and her husband are facing criminal charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl to at least eight students at a school for students with special needs, according to police.

Melissa Harloam-Garrison, 46, was arrested last week on suspicion of providing the drug to students at Bright Futures Academy, a non-public school serving kindergarten to 12th grade students.

Riverside police said their investigation started last Tuesday after they were called to the school to deal with an incorrigible student.

"This is the type of school that has kids with special needs and cognitive and behavioral struggles, so it's not necessarily uncommon for us to respond like that," said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

READ MORE | At least 8 students received fentanyl from Riverside school employee, police say
EMBED More News Videos

A Riverside school employee and her husband face criminal charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl to at least eight students at a school for students with special needs, police say.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesillegal drugsfentanylcrimelausdchildrenchildren firstschoolslos angelesdrugstudent safetydrugsstudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LAUSD
After Texas shooting, LAUSD announces updated safety plans
LAUSD enrollment expected to drop 30% over next decade
LAUSD gets more than $44M in grant funds for under-resourced campuses
Young people lead rising COVID-19 case rates in LA County
TOP STORIES
Baby found safe after mom's SUV was carjacked in South LA
At least 4 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building: police
1 injured in reported shooting at Grant HS in Van Nuys
Students told to stay home after graffiti threat found at SoCal school
Decades-old murder case solved? How Riverside County played a role
2 shot at Rialto park where 1st, 2nd graders were on field trip
LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall - Experts answer your questions
Show More
Resources for the LGBTQIA+ Community
UCLA students stage silent protest over gun violence, echo gun reform
LA votes to ban flavored tobacco, with exception of hookah
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
11-year-old OC student shares terrifying hit-and-run encounter
More TOP STORIES News