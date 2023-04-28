WATCH LIVE

US Bank Tower in downtown LA holds grand reopening Friday after $60M renovations

Friday, April 28, 2023 6:49PM
The U.S. Bank Tower in downtown L.A. had its grand reopening on Friday after completing a $60 million renovation.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Bank Tower in downtown L.A. had its grand reopening on Friday.

The iconic office building underwent a $60 million makeover.

Changes include a brand new lobby and more food options.

The renovations also include a lounge for tenants with conference rooms, flexible workspaces and an art installation by L.A.-based artists.

The renovations come after the company, Silverstein Properties, bought the key part of Los Angeles' skyline for $430 million shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began.

