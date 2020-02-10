LA among the best places for celebrating Valentine's Day, study says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is among the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating with your Valentine, according to a study.
WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities, looking at factors including florists per capita to cost of a three-course meal for two.
San Francisco came in at No. 1 on the list, followed by New York and San Diego.
Las Vegas is fifth and L.A. comes in at No. 11.
But going out in San Bernardino will cost you. It came in at 98 on the list.
A separate WalletHub study shows California is second - behind Florida - for best places for singles.
