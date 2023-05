The academic decathlon team at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has just won its ninth national championship!

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Big congratulations are in order for the academic decathlon team at El Camino Real Charter High in Woodland Hills.

The team won the high school decathlon national championship!

It is the ninth time the school's team has brought home the nation's top prize.

The team of all seniors defeated 54 other teams over the weekend, outscoring the nearest competitor by nearly 1,300 points.

A pep rally celebrating the team took place at 10:30 a.m. Monday.