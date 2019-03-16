Los Feliz underground vault explosion leads to power outage in area

A photo shows the scene of a possible underground vault explosion in the Los Feliz area Friday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire officials and utility crews are investigating an underground vault explosion in the Los Feliz area Friday night.

The explosion was reported in the area of Vermont and Franklin boulevards. No injuries were reported.

About 1,100 customers do not have power.

Department of Water and Power crews are work on the issue until it's resolved, DWP officials said.
