Powerball ticket worth $4.4 million sold at 7-Eleven in Riverside County

A ticket with five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Temecula and is worth $4.4 million.The ticket sold at the store on Apis Road had the winning numbers 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30, but was missing the Powerball number, which was 16. The jackpot was $241 million.Since there were no tickets sold with all six numbers, the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $258 million.Wednesday's drawing was the 18th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.