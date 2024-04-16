His wife fears gang members who she says frequent the area around their Christian bookstore shot her husband.

LA bookstore owner paralyzed after being shot in front of his family outside business

The victim's wife, who does not want to be identified, fears gang members who frequent the area around their Christian bookstore shot her husband.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Christian bookstore owner is now paralyzed after he was shot right outside his business near MacArthur Park, and the suspect remains on the run.

The family of 41-year-old Luis Fernandez says he was locking up the store in the 700 block of South Alvarado Street around 9 p.m. on April 6 when he noticed several men in a heated argument.

Before he could leave in his car with his children, a gunman walked up to his bookstore's window and shot him for no apparent reason. The suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

Paramedics rendered aid to the victim before transporting him to Kaiser Permanente Hospital where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound in his lower spine. He's now paralyzed from the waist down.

"I'm praying to God that he can give his wife and his kids the support to move forward and to our entire family, because this news is very devastating," his cousin Nora Flores said.

Doctors say Fernandez won't be able to walk again, but his wife has faith that he will be able to. While the family is grateful that Fernandez is alive, they're still shocked and are trying to process what happened to him.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Fernandez's medical bills.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.