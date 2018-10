The husband and wife found dead at their Lynwood home in an apparent murder-suicide have been identified.Authorities say 40-year-old Brooke Jackson and 47-year-old Dennis Jackson were found dead in the 4200 block of Carlin Avenue on Friday morning.Detectives believe the woman was stabbed to death by her husband, who took his own life. The couple's 12-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were home at the time.