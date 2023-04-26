Brush fire erupts near Lytle Creek, spreads to 160 acres; no structures immediately threatened

LYTLE CREEK (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday morning in a remote area near Lytle Creek, sending a massive plume of smoke into the air while posing no immediate threat to communities, officials said.

The so-called Nob Fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the area of Highway 138 and Lone Pine Canyon Road, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The fire had spread to 160 acres and was 0% contained as of 2 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

At least one airplane was seen dropping Phos-Chek on the flames.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department initially said the fire had began as a controlled burn. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service later corrected that information, confirming that the fire near Lytle Creek was not a controlled burn.

Firefighters "burned 15 acres at the Chilao Prescribed Fire (Santa Clara Divide Rd & Hwy 2) today," the Angeles National Forest said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, adding that the area was staffed by firefighters overnight and more burning was planned for Wednesday. The planned Chilao Fire was burning about 20 miles east of the Nob Fire.

"Residents of Juniper Hills and La Cañada Flintridge may smell/see smoke," the tweet said.