Ma Dukes serves up flatbread-style pizzas in Agoura Hills

There is no better feeling than ending your Friday with some pizza and Ma Dukes is ready to serve their delicious flatbread style pizzas.

There is no better feeling than ending your Friday with some pizza and Ma Dukes is ready to serve their delicious flatbread style pizzas.

There is no better feeling than ending your Friday with some pizza and Ma Dukes is ready to serve their delicious flatbread style pizzas.

There is no better feeling than ending your Friday with some pizza and Ma Dukes is ready to serve their delicious flatbread style pizzas.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- There is no better feeling than eating pizza on a Friday night. The only question is where?

Look no further, Ma Dukes is ready to serve their flatbread-style pizzas that include all kinds of combinations in Agoura Hills.

"As soon as they bite it, 'Oh my God what is that? What did I just have,'" said chef and owner Isaiah Seay about the new customers that come in trying his dish.

The SoCal native opened Ma Dukes in January 2020 and named the restaurant after the nickname he gave to his mom.

"This whole interior is inspired by her life, my father as well. I took elements from their life and made it a warm, cozy front of house," he said.

In the kitchen the chefs are cooking up gourmet style pies his parents would be proud of.

The dish that Chef Seay is most proud of is 'The Wise Girl,' a dish that includes chicken, fried artichoke and capers.

Next they have 'The Wise Guy,' a pizza that starts with pepperoni and salami. It goes into the conveyer and in just four minutes it's ready. To finish it up, they add prosciutto. But to make it "Ma Dukes" style, they top it off with fresh arugula, pepper, lemon juice and parmesan.

A favorite among the customers is 'The Downhome Pizza,' includes Bourbon BBQ sauce, pulled pork and a three cheese blend.

And chef's favorite?

"That's like asking me who my favorite kid is. They're all amazing but if I were to say, you got to have the 'Shorty' is definitely a house favorite," he laughed.

The 'Shorty' combines braised beef short rib, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Pizzas come in one size only, 12 by 7, making it a perfect personal pizza.

They also serve delicious pastas and salads.

If you have enough room for one more item, try their popular dessert, the beignets. The idea came to Isaiah as a way to figure out what to do with leftover dough.

Chef said their food is unlike any other pizza place and he's proud of that.

Pizza lovers are coming from near and far to try what's on the menu at Ma Dukes.

"We have people coming that heard about us from San Diego ... it's amazing. How does word travel like that," he said.

Chef Isaiah Seay also owns a catering business called LA Roots.

Ma Dukes is located at 30651 Thousand Oaks Blvd in Agoura Hills. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

Thank you Rita for the submission!