Man left Molotov cocktails at Red Line station, then phoned in warning, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a ride on the Red Line that could have ended tragically.Authorities received a call about Molotov cocktails being left at a Metro station Monday.Officers found a bag full of firebombs at the Vermont station."It was immediately confirmed that the devices were viable, destructive devices and capable of causing harm to our community and our rail line," said LAPD Commander David Kowalski.The incendiary devices were found after authorities received a warning call. That call was tracked to Frederick Brown, a transient. Authorities believe Brown is also responsible for the Molotov cocktails."We determined that he did make both calls, and great work by our detectives in connecting the dots with the phone numbers, and linking the FBI's initial contact with our 911 dispatch call and I think that led us to identifying him sooner," said Kowalksi.Brown was armed with two replica handguns, police say. He was taken into custody without incident. The motive for the firebombs is still not clear. Brown's mental health is being evaluated."Brown stated he was being stalked by multiple street gangs and they were threatening his life," Kowalski said. "He added he had access to pipe bombs and planned to use them to protect himself and his family."