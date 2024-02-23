8 people killed in crash in central California, highway patrol says

MADERA, Calif. -- Eight people have died following a crash in central California early Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened in Madera County after 6 a.m. near Road 22 and Avenue 7.
Officers have not said what led up to the crash but confirmed that eight people were killed.
The scene shows a pick-up truck and van both with major front-end damage.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.