8 people killed in crash in central California, highway patrol says

Friday, February 23, 2024 4:33PM
Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

MADERA, Calif. -- Eight people have died following a crash in central California early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened in Madera County after 6 a.m. near Road 22 and Avenue 7.

Officers have not said what led up to the crash but confirmed that eight people were killed.

The scene shows a pick-up truck and van both with major front-end damage.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

