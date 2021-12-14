Weather

Heavy SoCal storm leads to closures at Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy rain soaks Santa Clarita region, leads to Magic Mountain closure

As a major storm was leading to flash flood warnings and chaos on Southern California roads, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm theme parks announced they were closed Tuesday.

The storm was triggering flash flood warnings in Orange County and in burn areas, and leading to accidents on freeways and surface streets.

Magic Mountain said tickets purchased for Tuesday will remain valid through Dec. 31.

Knott's Berry Farm said its California Marketplace dining and shopping area remains open.

The region's two other major theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland, remained open.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlos angeles countyorange countytheme parkfloodingsix flagsknott's berry farmamusement parkdisneylandflash flooding
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News