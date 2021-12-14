Heavy SoCal storm leads to closures at Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain

The storm was triggering flash flood warnings in Orange County and in burn areas, and leading to accidents on freeways and surface streets.
Magic Mountain said tickets purchased for Tuesday will remain valid through Dec. 31.
Knott's Berry Farm said its California Marketplace dining and shopping area remains open.
The region's two other major theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland, remained open.
