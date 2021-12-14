Rain soaks SoCal as storm moves across region, flooding roads and knocking out power in some areas

In North Hollywood, parts of Lankershim Boulevard were more reminiscent of a lake than a major thoroughfare -- and cars weren't the only ones powering through it. Near Los Angeles International Airport, stormwater flooded at least one southbound lane of the Sepulveda Boulevard tunnel, leading to traffic delays as crews worked to clear the water. And in northern Los Angeles County, a stretch of Lake Hughes Road had to be closed due to mud and debris that cascaded over the roadway in Castaic.
But the rainfall wasn't going to slow down resident Arthur Wypchlak, who decided to go for a run in the downpour.
"I woke up with a lot of energy. I just needed to use it, and the rain just doesn't stop me," he said.
Traffic signals were knocked out of service on Pacific Coast Highway from Coastline to Cross Creek in the Malibu area, making already treacherous driving conditions even more dangerous.
Power outages were also reported throughout the area. By mid-morning, customers were reporting outages in an array of areas covered by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, including El Sereno, Highland Park, Westwood and Studio City. Southern California Edison was reporting outages affecting more than 6,000 customers throughout Los Angeles County, although it was unclear how many of them were storm-related.
Storm leads to closures at Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain
In Orange County's Bond Fire burn scar area, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon. An evacuation order was also issued for people living in several San Bernardino Mountain communities near the El Dorado Fire and Apple Fire burn scars.
This week's storm is typical for this time of the year but notable because it's the first big snow that is expected to significantly affect travel with ice and snow on the roads, strong winds and limited visibility, said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Wanless in Sacramento.
"Most of California, if not all, will see some sort of rain and snow," she said.
In Santa Barbara County, residents of mountain communities near the Alisal Fire burn scar were ordered Monday to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows that could inundate hillside homes.
The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.