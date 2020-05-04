Magic Mountain details health and safety plans for reopening of park

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- We are getting a look at what the "new normal" could look like when Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens.In a recent conference call, Six Flags CEO Michael Spanos laid out the health and safety plan, including the use of face masks, temperature checks, virtual queuing, mobile ordering, physical distancing and frequent sanitization.Magic Mountain closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Spanos says the park will be ready to reopen in the next few weeks.