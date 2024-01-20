Malama Pono in Sherman Oaks offers unique take on fusion cuisine with a Pacific influence

ABC7's On The Menu takes you inside Malama Pono in Sherman Oaks, a seafood-inspired restaurant that serves fusion cuisine with a Pacific influence.

This seafood-inspired restaurant in Sherman Oaks offers Pacific fusion cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood, and it's all influenced by flavors of Hawaii, Southeast Asia, Japan, Mexico and California!

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking to give your taste buds a meal they will truly enjoy, head over to Malama Pono on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

"It's kind of fun to create something out of nothing," said owner Brent Myung.

Myung and his business partner did just that in February 2020 and now, Malama Pono is a foodie's paradise. It's California flare with a Pacific influence, offering an extensive menu with a focus on seafood.

"People always ask, 'What's your favorite dish?' and I'm like, 'Honestly, everything I love,'" said Myung.

"Malama" means "to take care of," and that's exactly what guests can expect.

There's plenty of delicious dishes, like the panko-crusted mahi mahi served in a pineapple butter sauce or a lightly breaded fried chicken with a tomato ginger sauce for dipping.

You can also try their tuna and spam crispy rice or Kalua pork wraps drizzled in a tasty maple mustard sauce with a macaroni salad and rice on the side.

Of course, you can't forget to try the oh so scrumptious shrimp and grits.

There are a number of gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan options, like their best-selling beet salad, a mix of quinoa and granola, topped with beets, mandarin oranges and mint leaves.

The owners recommend ordering family style - so customers can get to taste it all.

Malama Pono offers beer, wine, and Shochu-based cocktails. Shochu is a Japanese clear spirit. With an intimate and beautiful atmosphere, it's perfect for a date night or family dinner. During the spring and summer, the French doors open to create an open air dining experience.

"People who keep coming back, we're just so grateful, because there's so many choices here in L.A.," Myung said.

Malama Pono is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and offers a daily happy hour from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The owners recommend making a reservation on Resy.

Thank you Robin for the submission!