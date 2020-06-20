Malcolm Harsch Victorville death: Surveillance video confirms no foul play, officials say

Detectives obtained surveillance video from a vacant building in the ongoing investigation into the death of Malcolm Harsch that "confirmed the absence of foul play," according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The body of Malcolm Harsch was discovered hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment on May 31.
Officials said detectives found and met with Harsch's local family members, who were shown evidence from the case, including the surveillance video, at their request.
Harsch's family were demanding answers after he was found dead.
Officials said the forensic pathologist is awaiting toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death.
No additional information was immediately available.
If you or someone you know needs help, do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
Malcolm Harsch Victorville death: Man found hanging from tree