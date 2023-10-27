2 arrested, charged in murder of man whose body was found in barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

Two men were arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach, authorities said.

After the victim's body was discovered, the county coroner's office said his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach, authorities said Friday.

Joshua Lee Simmons and Dennis Eugene Vance were taken into custody for the murder of Javonnta Marshann Murphy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Murphy's body was discovered on July 31. Days later, the county coroner's office said his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Simmons, 37, and Vance, 41, were arrested on Oct. 3 and arraigned two days later, authorities said.

Heartbroken family seeks justice after man's body found in barrel in Malibu

"During the investigation it was learned that Joshua Simmons was also responsible for an attempted robbery" in El Monte, the news release said.

Simmons was charged with murder, personal use of a firearm, criminal threats, attempted robbery, and personal use of bear spray.

Vance was charged with one count of accessory-after-the-fact in connection with Murphy's death.

Both suspects "are known to be acquaintances of the victim," the Sheriff's Department said.

The motive for the killing remains unknown, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.