Heartbroken family seeks justice after man's body found in barrel in Malibu

The heartbroken family of a man whose body was found in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach is seeking justice for the death of their loved one.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Devastated family members are searching for answers after their loved one's body was found inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach earlier this week.

Javonnta Murphy's body was discovered Monday stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum. The coroner's office identified the remains on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old's partner Vanetta Smith said Murphy had just taken their son Marley to basketball practice last week, and everything seemed fine.

Their 10-year-old son is heartbroken over the loss of his father.

"My dad, he loved me very much. He would always play music in his car with me and joke around with me. He always talked about how he loved his family," Marley said.

Smith is seeking justice for her partner's death.

"I'm still trying to process who could do this, more than anything because this seems personal. This seems like a vendetta," she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for those who can help.