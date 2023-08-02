Body found inside barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach identified as 32-year-old man

The man found dead inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach has been identified.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The man found dead inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach has been identified.

The coroner's office on Wednesday identified the man as 32-year-old Jovannta Murphy.

The 55-gallon plastic barrel drum was first seen at the lagoon on Sunday by sanitation workers, but they were unable to retrieve it.

On Monday, a lifeguard was able to bring it to shore and that's when the body was discovered.

How long the barrel was there - and the cause of death of the person inside - are questions that will be subject to investigation.

Authorities said the barrel had a printing company chemical label on it.