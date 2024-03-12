Driver accused of ramming his car into law enforcement recruits in Whittier appears in court

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of ramming his car into a group of law enforcement recruits in Whittier appeared in court Monday.

The recruits were on a training run in November 2022 when Nicholas Gutierrez, 23, allegedly plowed into them, according to prosecutors.

The recruits suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical. One recruit, 27-year-old Alejandro Martinez, died from his injuries eight months after the crash and 24 others were hurt.

Gutierrez was initially arrested but was released with sheriff's officials saying the complex case needed more extensive investigation.

Gutierrez pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

His pre-trial hearing has been continued until March 25.

If convicted as charged, Gutierrez will face a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, according to prosecutors.