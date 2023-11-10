Charges have been filed against a driver who plowed his SUV into a group of L.A. County sheriff's recruits in Whittier last year, a crash that killed one recruit.

Driver charged in Whittier wrong-way crash that killed LASD recruit, injured 24 others

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Charges have been filed against a wrong-way driver who plowed his SUV into a group of Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier last year, a crash that killed one recruit.

Nicholas Gutierrez, 23, was re-arrested and charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and nine counts of reckless driving causing injuries, prosecutors said Thursday.

In November 2022, 25 law enforcement recruits were injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in Whittier. They suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Eight months after the crash, one of the recruits injured, 27-year-old Alejandro Martinez, died from his injuries.

Gutierrez was initially arrested but was released with sheriff's officials saying the complex case needed more extensive investigation.

The DA's office didn't share why charges are being brought on now.

If convicted of all charges, Gutierrez faces up 12 years in prison.