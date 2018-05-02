A man was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday evening after being shot multiple times in the groin in Victorville, authorities said.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the wounded man was found inside a house on Michael Street, near Mesa Avenue.Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the shooting victim to a nearby field, where he was placed in an air ambulance. He was then flown to Lancaster's Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.No information about the shooter was immediately available.