Husband arrested after wife is fatally stabbed with machete in Panorama City; 3 family members hospitalized

By and ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Panorama City after his wife was fatally stabbed with a machete and three family members who tried to intervene were injured, authorities said.

According to Los Angeles police, the attack was reported at 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 14800 block of Roscoe Boulevard, where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, wearing a blood-spattered T-shirt, was seen handcuffed and in police custody outside of the building.

Three family members were hospitalized after the incident, an LAPD spokesperson said. One was critically injured; the other two victims were listed in serious condition.

The names of the deceased victim and the suspect were not immediately released.

Investigators were working to determine the motive for the attack, police said.

A neighbor says the woman who died was a mother of a young son who went to school down the street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
panorama citylos angeles countylos angeleshomicide investigationhomicidemachetestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News