Husband arrested after wife is fatally stabbed with machete in Panorama City; 3 family members hospitalized

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Panorama City after his wife was fatally stabbed with a machete and three family members who tried to intervene were injured, authorities said.According to Los Angeles police, the attack was reported at 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 14800 block of Roscoe Boulevard, where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Her husband, wearing a blood-spattered T-shirt, was seen handcuffed and in police custody outside of the building.Three family members were hospitalized after the incident, an LAPD spokesperson said. One was critically injured; the other two victims were listed in serious condition.The names of the deceased victim and the suspect were not immediately released.Investigators were working to determine the motive for the attack, police said.A neighbor says the woman who died was a mother of a young son who went to school down the street.