Crunch crash: Man charged with attempted murder after smashing car into La Mirada gym

A driver was arrested after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada, sheriff's investigators said.

By ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of intentionally crashing a car into the Crunch Fitness in La Mirada because of a canceled membership has been charged with attempted murder, officials said Thursday.

Sergio Gabriel Reyes, 32, of Whittier was arrested shortly after the crash Tuesday. Authorities say he deliberately smashed a stolen car into the gym in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The gym was open at the time but no injuries were reported. One gym employee was seen scrambling to safety seconds before the Honda came barreling through the front glass of the building and into the front counter.

A gym employee said Reyes' membership had been canceled due to his alleged stalking and harassment of female members.

Reyes is expected to be arraigned Thursday in a Downey courtroom.

