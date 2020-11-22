Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach

A man was killed in a shark attack Sunday morning at a beach in western Australia.The 55-year-old was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived.However, he died at the scene, according to police."That's pretty serious," said Daryl Roberson, a witness. "It could've been something like a criminal matter or something like that, and then to find out it's actually a shark attack."Local media said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand. The species of the shark was unknown.This marks the eighth person to die from a shark attack in Australia this year, the most since 1929.