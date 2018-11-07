A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Rialto on Tuesday evening after witnesses said he was dragged along a street by a vehicle, according to authorities.Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of objects in the road near the intersection of Baseline and Sycamore avenues, a spokesperson for the Rialto Police Department said.They arrived to find the unidentified victim in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.A description of the vehicle involved in the crash was not available.