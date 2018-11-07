RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Rialto on Tuesday evening after witnesses said he was dragged along a street by a vehicle, according to authorities.
Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of objects in the road near the intersection of Baseline and Sycamore avenues, a spokesperson for the Rialto Police Department said.
They arrived to find the unidentified victim in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.
A description of the vehicle involved in the crash was not available.