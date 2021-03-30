Man found dead after fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home

By
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was stabbed to death at a backyard of a Beverly Grove home, and another man was found dead of an apparent suicide at a nearby residence Monday evening.

Los Angeles police stopped short of calling the man who died from a self-inflicted wound a suspect, but said investigators are not searching for anyone else in connection to the fatal stabbing.

At around 4:30 p.m., neighbors said a man they described as homeless and belligerent tried to break into a home and then started jumping through the backyards of other houses. Neighbors reported hearing horrific noises coming from one backyard near Maryland Drive and Sweetzer Avenue.

"When the first police car came, we were able to get a view and able to get the garage door open," witness Alissa Jacob said. "And we saw our neighbor and he said that his friend had been stabbed, and he was dead."

After the initial attack, police focused on the back house of another residence, where the second man was barricaded inside.

Police were unsuccessful in coaxing the suspect to surrender and officers tossed pepper-spray grenades through the windows to force him out, according to LAPD.

When officers made their way inside the residence, they found the man dead.

Investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened.

Residents said they've had increasing problems with transients and crime in the neighborhood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly grovelos angeleslos angeles countylapdstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC anticipating move to orange tier soon
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
KKK flyers found outside Newport Beach homes
Murder suspect recaptured after erroneous release from LA jail
Here are the 'American Idol' top 24
Here's how to score a vaccine appointment in SoCal
Suspect in custody after shots fired at LAPD in Sylmar
Show More
Lil Nas X's controversial 'Satan' shoes sell out in under a minute
LA sports fans hopeful as UCLA, USC advance to Elite 8
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Gardeners, nannies, flight crews now eligible for vaccine in LA County
LAPD shoot, kill man allegedly armed with handgun
More TOP STORIES News