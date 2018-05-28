A 26-year-old man was found dead in his apartment and an injured woman was hospitalized after an incident early Monday morning in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.When asked to confirm early reports that a stabbing had occurred, a Ventura County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said only that the investigation was in its early stages.Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to the 70 block of Maegan Place, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old woman, described as a possible person of interest in the case, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.The relationship between the man and woman, if any, was unclear."We don't believe there are any outstanding suspects at this point," said sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian. "So whatever it was was confined to inside the residence, is what our theory is."Neighbors said they heard some kind of problem before hearing screams coming from the apartment."Arguing, people - commotion - then it kind of stopped a little bit, and then I heard it go on, and then I heard a woman screaming," a neighbor said.The 26-year-old victim lived in the apartment with two male roommates. The 27-year-old woman injured did not live with them, according to deputies.Hours after the incident, the area outside the apartment remained cordoned off with yellow tape as investigators and several sheriff's vehicles remained at the apartment complex.