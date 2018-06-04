Man in grave condition after Signal Hill apartment fire

An investigation is underway after a building fire in Signal Hill left a man in grave condition early Monday.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the blaze at La Casa de Cuesta shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Gaviota Street.The fire, located in a second-story unit of the apartment building, was knocked down by 3:15 a.m. One mas was in cardiac arrest and transported to a nearby hospital in grave condition, fire officials said.The elderly man had been rescued out of the unit where the flames were coming from. Officials said he was found inside a bathroom suffering from severe burns.Officials previously reported the victim had died at the hospital but later updated that information. There were no other injuries.Witnesses said the victim's body was limp."When I saw them drag him out by his hands and his feet and lay him on the grass, I knew that that wasn't good," said evacuated resident Charisma Justice.Neighbors said the man is normally seen walking around the neighborhood with his dog. Firefighters said they did not locate a dog at the scene of the fire.The blaze was contained to one unit, and an investigation was ongoing to determine a cause.