Man in his 40s killed in hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 40s was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 8:22 p.m. on Woodley Avenue, south of Victory Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin.

The man was found unresponsive in the middle of the road. He died at the scene.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a gray SUV with significant frond-end damage.