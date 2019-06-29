Santa Ana: Man in wheelchair hospitalized in 'extremely critical condition' after hit-and-run

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was being sought after a man in a wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street Friday evening in Santa Ana, authorities said.The collision happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of First and Townsend streets, where responding officers found the victim in the roadway, Santa Ana police said in a statement."The pedestrian was initially found to have a faint pulse and shallow breathing before all signs of life ceased," the news release said. Officers performed CPR until Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived at the scene and took over.The victim was rushed to a hospital in "extremely critical condition," according to police. His identity was not disclosed.Investigators said the man was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that was heading eastbound. The driver did not stop after the crash.The car was described as a black or dark-colored Toyota Camry with possibly extensive damage to its front end.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200 or Investigator N. Quinones at (714) 245-8284.