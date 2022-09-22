Man killed, 12-year-old boy shot outside home near Exposition Park, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead and a 12-year-old boy remains hospitalized after they were shot outside of a home near Exposition Park Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened in the 3800 S. Harvard Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was standing outside the home when the shooter walked up to him and opened fire.

The man was standing near the back of the home and was also shot, according to police. He was then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The 12-year-old boy continues to recover in the hospital and is currently stable, authorities said.

It's unclear if the suspect - who has not been identified - targeted both victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.