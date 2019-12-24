Man killed, 2 others wounded in West Covina shooting

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in West Covina Monday evening, police said.West Covina police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Larkwood Street at about 9:13 p.m., according to a news release from the department.Police said one man died at the scene and a second man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A third victim, a woman, was transported with non-life threatening injuries.The identities of the victims was not immediately released.Details regarding what led to the shooting or a suspect description was not known.Detectives ask anyone with information to contact West Covina police.