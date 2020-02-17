Man killed after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in Long Beach

A man was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Long Beach, police said.

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Long Beach Sunday night, police said.

Long Beach police said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. near the intersection 20th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The man was previously on a bicycle in the 900 block of E. 19 Street, but fled the area on foot when police attempted to stop him, police said.

LBPD said the man was "uncooperative" with officers and they deployed an "electrical weapon" to detain him.

Jennifer De Prez, a LBPD spokeswoman, said the suspect brandished a gun toward officers and shot at least once at them, prompting officers to fire back.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countyfatal shootingofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Search underway after man fatally shot in Altadena
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
14 Americans evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise test positive for coronavirus
Man arrested in Koreatown after shooting at police during chase
SoCal couple returning to CA after coronavirus quarantine in Japan
Show More
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats drop home opener in Carson, 25-18
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
More TOP STORIES News