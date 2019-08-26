Family of man killed inside Corona Costco said he was "a peaceful and loving soul"

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by an off-duty officer inside a Corona Costco spoke publicly for the first time at a press conference Monday.

Russell and Paola French said their son Kenneth French, 32, had schizophrenia and that he was unable to communicate with Officer Salvador Sanchez.

"Our first-born son was a peaceful and loving soul throughout all 32 years of his life. He was caring, helpful and gentle, never aggressive...to anybody at anytime," said French's mother's through tears. The family was shopping in preparation for the upcoming Father's Day holiday the day French was killed.

"I told Officer Sanchez not to shoot twice. I even said please," Paola French said.

French's parents and their attorney spoke about why surveillance video should be released, about whether the officer should be criminally prosecuted, and about the claim filed against the City of Los Angeles.

French's mother Paola was shot in the back during the altercation and remained in a coma for an extended period of time and had seven surgeries, according to the family's attorney Dale K. Galipo. French's father Russell was shot in his abdomen and lost a kidney.

The family scheduled a funeral for Kenneth French on Aug. 30.

The shooting occurred June 14.
