Man shot in head at Gardena house party after argument with gang members, police say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot at a house party in Gardena over the weekend.It happened early Sunday around 3 a.m. in the area of 134th place and Wilkie Avenue.Officers say the man was inside a car with friends when they got into an argument with some other people who were at the party.That's when someone pulled a gun, and shot him in the head.Police are looking for the suspects, who they say are all gang members.